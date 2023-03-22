Hilary Duff points out her gray hair in new photo: 'Stronger than the rest'

Hilary Duff is going through her next metamorphosis.

The actor and singer came clean to fans in a playful March 21 Instagram story that spotlighted gray roots emerging from her signature blonde strands.

“When that gray hair is stronger than the rest,” Duff, 35, captioned a selfie that featured an arrow pointing directly towards the small crop of gray hairs peeking out from the roots of her hairline.

The photo also shows the “How I Met Your Father” actor appearing slightly nonplussed by her age-affirming hair growth.

The actor poked up at her gray tresses. @hilaryduff via Instagram

The former “Lizzie Maguire” star’s willingness to show off her budding grays puts her in a league of celebrities who’ve also been open about aging — albeit have had a bit more time to adjust to the change.

Earlier this month, Christie Brinkley mused over her own growing grays in a post shared on her Instagram page. In the post, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model described deciding to go silver as a “fun change of pace.”

The post featured photos of Brinkley while she spent time on a stormy beach. A closer look at the photos shows her gray roots peaking out slightly from her blonde hair as it blows in the wind.

“Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?” She wrote. “Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out!”

There's also actor Andie MacDowell, who fully embraced her grays at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Groundhog Day” actor shared that, in part, her desire to be “honest” about her age with herself inspired her to go fully gray.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she noted. “And I’m really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else but also with myself.”