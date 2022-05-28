Helen Mirren debuts extra-long hair extensions at Cannes premiere

Helen Mirren made the most out of a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

The 76-year-old Oscar winner dazzled at the screening of the film “Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)” on Friday, wearing a silver sequin and tinsel long-sleeve gown. While her shimmering dress made quite the statement, Mirren turned heads with her extra-long hair extensions and dark eyeliner.

The actor is known for her perfectly coiffed short hairstyle, but instead opted for long, waisted-length white locks for the special occasion.

Mirren posed for photos ahead of the "Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)" screening at Cannes on May 27, 2022. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Mirren fully embraced the look and was seen dancing and grooving on the red carpet. At one point, she grabbed actor Andie MacDowell and twirled her around as photographers snapped the two having a blast.

Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren twirl each other on the red carpet ahead of the "Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)" screening during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 27, 2022. Gisela Schober / Getty Images

That night, Mirren was accompanied by her husband Taylor Hackford.

Last month, Mirren was the cover star for People’s 2022 Beautiful issue, becoming the oldest celebrity to get that honor. She also rocked a silver metallic ensemble for the shoot.

The actor couldn't help but dance while on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 27. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“I was absolutely sort of gobstruck, as we say in England,” the actor told the magazine about being chosen. “I never considered myself ‘beautiful.’ And (at) my age! So I was amazed.”

In the accompanying interview, the “F9: The Fast Saga” star said she has mixed feelings about the word “beautiful.” Instead, she likes the word “swagger.”

“Because I think swagger means ‘I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me,’” she explained. “I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry. We’re giving people swagger.”

