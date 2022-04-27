Helen Mirren, 76, looks regal as the cover of People’s Beautiful issue

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

74th Cannes Film Festival, Annette Premiere
At 76, Helen Mirren's beauty and style continues to stand out. Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Liz Calvario and Ree Hines

Helen Mirren is the cover star for People’s 2022 Beautiful issue

The Oscar winner joins the likes of past Beautiful cover celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Goldie Hawn as she steps into the magazine's spotlight, and at 76, she's now the oldest star to get that honor.

“I was absolutely sort of gobstruck, as we say in England,” Mirren told People of the moment she learned of the honor. “I never considered myself ‘beautiful.’ And (at) my age! So I was amazed."

People

Mirren, who's enjoyed a career spanning over 55 years, looks regal on the annual issue.

However, despite the theme, "The Queen" star admitted to mixed feelings about the label focused around beauty.

“Don’t get me wrong — I love beauty and I love looking at beautiful things," she explained. "But I don’t like the word beauty (as it’s) associated with the beauty industry — makeup and products, skincare and all the rest of it — because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful.”

Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

April 5, 202207:50

Though her admirers would likely argue that she’s absolutely included in any definition of beauty, she has another way to refer to what she and others exude.

"We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty," Mirren continued. "And I would like to see us celebrate those things … I love the word 'swagger' because I think swagger means 'I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me.' I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry. We’re giving people swagger.”

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys rocking a stylish outfit, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the soulful sounds of the Backstreet Boys.

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.