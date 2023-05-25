Heidi Klum spreads her wings with eye-opening look at Cannes — see the pics

Heidi Klum looked ready for summer when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in an eye-catching yellow gown that looked as though it had wings.

The German-born supermodel and "America's Got Talent" judge, 49, was at the festival on May 24 for the premiere of the French period film "La Passion de Dodin Bouffant."

All eyes were on Klum as she walked the festival's red-carpeted stairs in a flowing Zuhair Murad Couture gown that featured a crossed neckline and a daring cut-out in the bust.

Heidi Klum wowed onlookers in an eye-catching yellow gown at the Cannes Film Festival. Gisela Schober / Getty Images

The gown featured an enormous wing-like cape that the former "Project Runway" host was only too happy to flap open, butterfly-like, for photographers.

It also featured gold and silver embellishments on each shoulder, and a high slip at the hip that allowed Klum to show off her famous legs.

The flowing Zuhair Murad Couture gown featured an enormous wing-like cape. Mike Marsland / WireImage

Klum, who was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, paired the gown with translucent heels. The mom of four wore her long blond hair in shaggy layers.

Klum wasn't the only celebrity to turn heads at Cannes this week.

Jennifer Lawrence combined comfort and class at the French film festival on May 21 by pairing a stunning red Christian Dior gown with a pair of black flip-flops.

Jennifer Lawrence kept comfort in mind at Cannes when she paired a stunning red Christian Dior gown with a pair of black flip-flops. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

To keep from looking too casual, the Oscar winner, 32, also draped herself in a gorgeous diamond necklace.

Lawrence was on hand for the premiere of “Bread and Roses,” a documentary she produced about the experiences of Afghanistan women under the Taliban.