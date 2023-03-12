How Harvey Guillen made Oscars history by wearing a shimmery black tuxedo

Actor Harvey Guillen made history at the Oscars on March 12 when he appeared in a stunning look as the first plus-sized man to be dressed by Christian Siriano on a red carpet.

Guillen voiced Perrito in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," which is nominated for best animated feature.

Guillen told E! News host Laverne Cox that he was "making history" with his look.

He said he wanted to go with a classic Hollywood look for his first time at the iconic event.

"So I'm throwing it back to the old days with the finger wave (hairstyle) and with, like, the original tuxedo top, but with a flair on the bottom," he said. The actor's tux jacket features a jacquard fabric with an unusual cascading train around the sides and in the back.

He said he loves the look and added that it is representative of himself as a person.

"(I) want to be here and be myself and I want to be seen as myself," he said. "So I love that I'm represented so it's really a great night."

Siriano, who joined E! News moments later, added that he'd loved working with Guillen on this look.

The "What We Do in the Shadows" star gave a twirl on the red carpet. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

"Harvey is amazing. Like such a warmth in the studio, (it) was so much fun. We had two fittings, and again, he said he wanted to feel classic and elegant and appropriate for the Oscars," Siriano said. "But I think there is a little bit of that swish and femininity to something of wearing a skirt or a gown at the Oscars that he also wanted — that masculine/feminine play — and, you know, I love ... to do that in my work."

Christian Siriano, who designed the unique tuxedo, said he wanted to add "swish and femininity" to the look. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

E! News host Naz Perez told Siriano that Guillen had actually texted her a message to relay to the designer:

"He wanted to tell you, 'Thank you for sharing your wonderful talents and being inclusive to all body types. I've been such a fan of yours since the beginning and as a young chubby Latino boy who could only dream of being dressed one day in your fabulous designs, you should know that you make my dreams come true.'"

She added that Guillen has "done so much for the Latinx community."

"He walks into audition rooms and makes people rethink what a character should look and sound like. He's also on 'What We Do in the Shadows,' and Christian, you slayed," Perez said.