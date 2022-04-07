Hailey Bieber is looking pretty in pink on the cover of Allure’s May issue!

Zoey Grossman / Allure

The 25-year-old model rocked a wet-look bob in a bubblegum hue, which complemented her soft pink eyeshadow and lip shade.

She paired her vibrant hair with a futuristic, silver bodysuit.

She fully embraced the hue, posing against a backdrop of the same color and sported a pink manicure. Zoey Grossman / Allure

Bieber, who will soon release her own beauty brand, Rhode, has rocked pink hair several times over the years, although this latest look is most likely temporary.

As she explained to Allure, she is done coloring her hair.

“I don’t bleach it or anything, but I might do a gloss or a toner,” she told writer Darian Symoné Harvin.

Back in 2017, she did appear to dye her hair pink, sharing a photo of her pastel waves on Instagram.

A year later, she shared another candid pic of her watermelon-colored strands.

Later that year, she memorably attended the Met Gala with a pink lob, accessorized with a floral headband.

Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala in 2018. Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

In recent years, though, she has more often rocked blond or brunette shades.

“I loved my pink hair, but it’s hard to maintain,” the model explained to Refinery29 in 2019. “I get lazy and you have to do the cream rinse and the color yourself — and I was just like, I’m done. It never stays one color pink; it’s the perfect color and then you wash it and it’s the wrong color. But I loved it. If I could have kept it, I would have.”

Bieber sported a soft, brunette updo when she and her husband, Justin Bieber, walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys.

It was Justin Bieber's turn to rock a hot pink accessory at the Grammys! Amy Sussman / Getty Images

When the gossip site RadarOnline speculated that she might be pregnant due to the cut of the white Saint Laurent gown she wore to the ceremony, the model quickly set the record straight, commenting on the site's Instagram post, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone."