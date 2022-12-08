Gwen Stefani channels vintage Cher with long black hair and bangs

When it's time to change, it's time to change!

And Gwen Stefani, based on a new look first spotted on her Instagram Wednesday (there's also a video), was definitely up for a change!

Gwen Stefani on "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

Stefani, who recently appeared on the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special on NBC with her husband, Blake Shelton, has traditionally gone around as a curly-haired platinum blonde.

But no more — now "The Voice" coach's look is all about pin-straight, long black hair with severe cropped bangs that just brush her shaped eyebrows.

It's giving us real Cher vibes, in fact ... specifically, Cher from back in the day, like the 1960s:

Cher in 1965. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Stefani, 53, has a long history with out-there-hair. The platinum look isn't her natural one, as she revealed in 2020 with a throwback photo that showed her as a darker blonde.

And in 2019 she shared a childhood pic of herself with her dad and sister Stef showing her as a brunette:

Over the years, she's gone blue and neon pink, too.

“We color her hair every Monday, before we film ‘The Voice’,” Stefani’s stylist, Danilo Dixon, explained during an interview with Refinery 29 in 2017. “Gwen’s an Italian girl with wavy brown hair.”

Stefani with her former blonde locks on TODAY in September. Helen Healey / TODAY

But really, she looks good in any color!