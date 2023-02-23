Prepare to see Gisele Bündchen like you’ve never seen her before.

The supermodel poses with shocking red hair on the March cover of Vogue Italia, while wearing a red dress that goes down below her knees to match.

“The top model, a symbol of exquisite natural beauty, is portrayed — just a few months on from her divorce from Tom Brady — by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti and stylist Ibrahim Kamara in a ground-breaking shoot that builds on the breathtaking elegance of the cover,” the magazine said in a statement to NBC News.

The red hair is just one new look Bündchen sports for the magazine. She also appears in other photos with red hair that's slicked back, short, blonde hair, a chopped black mane and a wild red hairdo, as well as a more traditional shot of her in a gown.

“Extraordinary dresses, scene-stealing makeup and fun, colourful hairstyles transform Gisele into the perfect array of different characters, each of whom she interprets with playful, sensual and irreverent aplomb,” the magazine said.

“Each one is different and, perhaps because of this, each one is her.”

The March issue of Vogue Italia goes on sale Feb. 28.

Bündchen’s personal life has made more headlines than her professional one in recent months.

She and Brady announced their divorce last October, with Bündchen saying her priority would be their two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”