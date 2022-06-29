Gigi and Bella Hadid sport partly-shaved heads and micro bangs

We'd say these new looks from Bella and Gigi Hadid are hair-raising, but really ... they're hair-absent!

The supermodel Hadid sisters (Bella is 25, Gigi is 27) struck a serious pose on the catwalk during Marc Jacobs' Fall 2022 collection on Monday. And what struck people the most about their look wasn't so much the clothing ... but their seriously-edgy hairstyles! Check this out:

Models Bella (l.) and Gigi Hadid stride down the runway during rehearsals for Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection on June 27 in New York City, New York. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Both of the Hadids sported long dark locks with high bangs and a cut-away, bare section of their heads from the side crowns to the nape. (It's a bit more striking for Gigi, who usually wears a lighter shade of hair.) The serious cut marries their serious look and reminds us of Sean Young in 1982's "Blade Runner."

Sean Young in "Blade Runner." Alamy

A Vogue reporter said as much while reporting on Jacobs' presentation at the New York City Public Library. The collection veered between "excess" and "spareness," noted the magazine, adding that some of his color choices resembled "hospital scrubs."

Gigi and Bella Hadid at the LOVE & YouTube LFW party in London in 2019. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Vogue continued, "Adding to the dystopian vibe: the models’ hairdos, which were 'shaved' on the sides with bumper bangs in a style that called to mind Sean Young’s 'Blade Runner' replicant."

Spoiler alert, by the way.

Here's another take, courtesy of Bella's Instagram (swipe for two other similar images):

Vogue's use of quotations around the words "shaved" makes us wonder if the Hadids really went for the full hair removal. The long locks certainly aren't theirs; Bella posted an Instagram in April of her new pixie cut, while Gigi was still blonde and shoulder-length with her locks as of late May, as seen in this Instagram image.

Bella in a second look at the Marc Jacobs event. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Still, it's possible they both went in for the shave! Either way, it's yet another way the Hadids get us talking.

Sometimes it's about (maybe) underarm hair; sometimes it's about swapping hair colors; and sometimes it's as simple as going blonde. Severe or simply fabulous, these two know how to let their hair down.