Gap says it will dump products designed by Kanye West starting immediately

Gap Inc. is immediately pulling its Kanye West-designed Yeezy clothing line products from its shelves and has shut down its YeezyGap.com website in response to the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, the company announced Tuesday.

The move speeds up the end of a deal between the retailer and West, which was first announced in September.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” Gap said in a statement Tuesday. It added that it was partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.

Kanye West on Oct. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

West, who now goes by Ye, could not immediately be reached for comment. Last month he sought to end the Gap partnership, first announced in June 2020, over what his lawyer called “substantial noncompliance” with the rapper’s vision. Gap subsequently confirmed it was winding down the partnership, which included a clothing line with Balenciaga.

Balenciaga announced it was cutting ties with Ye last week.

In a tweet, Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, praised Gap’s announcement.

“Thank you for showing that #antisemitism is unacceptable,” he said.

Tuesday’s announcement by Gap came a few hours after Adidas announced it was ending its longtime business relationship with Ye, one said to be valued in the billions of dollars.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the shoe giant said Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.