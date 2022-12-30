Eva Mendes is closing the year with a new hairstyle: ‘I went red’

Eva Mendes is going to ring in the new year with a whole new look.

This week, Mendes, 48, shared a photo of herself looking off into the distance with vibrant red hair.

In the caption, the natural brunette wrote, "I went red," and she also tagged hairstylist Richi Grisillo.

Fans loved Mendes' new look so much that they expressed their sweet sentiments in the comments section.

"So good!! 😍," one person wrote.

Another said, "Beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️."

A third added, "Love red❤️."

Last weekend, Mendes first revealed she dyed her hair red when she shared a video of herself standing next to a mirror and looking up while shaking her ruby tresses around.

Mendes captioned the clip, "Whatever you celebrate or don’t celebrate, if you’re with friends and family or flying solo , I’m sending you loads of love during this time. I know how hard it can be for some. Don’t let Instagram trick you -we’re all dealing with our own s---. Some more extreme, of course, but we’re all in this madness together. ♥️."

She continued, "For me personally, I don’t care much for acting 'merry' or 'happy' -as long as I stay grateful I’ll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won’t torture others with them but I won’t hide them either. ♥️"

At the end of her lengthy caption, Mendes adorably reminded her fans of her new hair color and said, "Oh , I went red."

Although Mendes looks absolutely stunning with her new hairstyle, this isn't the first time that she's colored her hair.

In April 2019, the "Lost River" actor showed off some sunny highlights she got that gave her hair a strawberry-blond vibe.