Out with the new and in with the old.

Emma Watson has revived her pixie cut for her new campaign with Prada Beauty. Watson is the face of Prada's new women's fragrance, and on Thursday, Prada Beauty unveiled Watson's new look when it shared a promotional photo of the actor on Instagram.

In the picture, Watson, 32, wears Prada's silver triangular earrings and a bright orange top. She also re-created one of her old hairstyles, showing off a choppy pixie cut with baby bangs.

In the caption, Prada Beauty explained why it wanted to partner with Watson.

"Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world," it said.

According to Women's Wear Daily, Prada Beauty's new fragrance is called Prada Paradoxe and Watson will be making her directorial debut with the campaign.

“I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project,” Watson told WWD. “It was around the time when I had decided in my heart, and my head, that I wanted to direct something. I found the concept of being a woman who’s a paradox so interesting.

"Something that really stuck out to me when I was sent the idea for the fragrance was that Prada is about upstream narratives. And I instantly thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s me,’’” she continued. "'That’s how I feel.' I feel like I’m always running against the current."

Watson sported a shorter hairstyle at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows" in London in 2010. Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage

Watson also said in a press release that it's a "pleasure" to work with Prada Beauty on its campaign.

“Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions,” she said in the press release. “It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.”

Watson previously debuted a pixie cut in 2010. Two years later, she told The Independent that journalists began asking her if she “was a lesbian” because of her haircut, and that the haircut made her realize “how subjective everyone’s opinion is.”

“Some people were crazy for it and some people just thought I’d lost my s---,” she said.

“All I can do is follow my instincts, because I’ll never please everyone,” she added.