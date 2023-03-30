Elle and Dakota Fanning make rare public appearance together — see their stylish looks

A passion for fashion certainly seems to run in the Fanning family.

Elle and Dakota Fanning showed off their chic sartorial sense during a fun sisters' night out this week at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylists Dinner in West Hollywood. They showed up in very different (yet intriguing) ensembles.

Dakota Fanning, 29, was equal parts edgy and elegant in a bold red leather minidress that featured a striking faux flower on one side covering her chest. The floral detail was complemented with a stem-like strap. The flirty frock comes from the brand Loewe's spring/summer 2023 collection.

The actor accessorized with metallic gold stilettos and wore her hair in loose waves.

Lady in red. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Elle Fanning, 24, served up a business casual look in a cropped pinstripe vest and baggy matching pants featuring extra-large pockets. According to Harper's Bazaar, the sharp menswear-inspired look comes from designer Stella McCartney’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

She accessorized with pointy black heels and a gold watch, and wore her blond locks in a shiny, straight style.

Making menswear look ultra feminine. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Together, the sisters' ensembles seemed to balance each other out in an uncanny way. The family resemblance was quite visible too.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images

The Fannings have had long careers in Hollywood, and Dakota Fanning has reunited with Denzel Washington, one of her former co-stars from the 2004 film "Man on Fire."

Nearly 20 years after starring together in that movie, the pair were photographed at a press event for the upcoming flick "The Equalizer 3" in October.

In 2022, Dakota Fanning starred in the Showtime series "The First Lady," while Elle Fanning starred in the true-crime limited series "The Girl from Plainville."