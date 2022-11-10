How Elizabeth Debicki’s dress for 'The Crown' premiere pays tribute to Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana in the most regal way.

The 32-year-old actor portrays the late Princess of Wales in Season Five of “The Crown,” taking the reins from Emma Corrin. While the newest season of the Netflix series perfectly recreates some of Diana’s most iconic fashion moments, including the famous “revenge dress,“ Debicki paid tribute to her character at the Season Five premiere.

Debicki arrived to the premiere held at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Nov. 8 in a stunning black Dior gown. It was reminiscent of the powder blue dress that Princess Diana wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

The actor wore a black Dior gown to attend the show's London premiere on Nov. 8, 2022. Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Debicki’s gown was from the Dior haute couture spring 2022 collection and featured several similarities to Diana’s gown designed by Catherine Walker.

Both dresses are floor length and feature a strapless design with ribbed bustiers. The designs both also have a flowing stole around the neck.

According to Vogue, the Dior gown took two people 300 hours to make. The magazine also noted that Debicki accessorized her glam look with yellow gold, pink gold and diamond rings, bracelets and ear cuffs.

The Australian actor also wore a poppy pin ahead of the Remembrance Day, which honors military personnel who have died in war, on Nov. 11.

The princess arriving to the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 1987. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

When Diana stepped out in her elegant look for the film festival, she opted for silver heels and aquamarine and diamond jewelry.

Diana's fashion continues to be a much-talked-about topic. In an interview with TODAY, Debicki touched on wearing some of Diana's most iconic looks this season.

“There’s an entirely white tracksuit with cowboy boots, with cutouts and then with a baseball cap,” the actor recalled of the ensembles. “And I just said, ‘That’s just the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’”

She also praised Diana and her “revenge dress” — the little black Christina Stambolian dress she wore in 1994, which happened to be the same day the “Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role” documentary where Charles confessed his infidelity.“She definitely decided to make a statement,” the actor said. “She was really one of a kind with fashion.”

Debicki also shared some insight on how she prepared to embody Diana, saying, “We feel a lot of responsibility with what we do, as actors in this show, but we also know that we’re not trying to get a likeness, we’re trying to capture sort of an essence, I think.”

Debicki, as well as the rest of the Season Five cast, will return for the sixth and final season of the show, which is currently being filmed.

Related video: