Drake gets Nike swoosh braided into his head

Naturally, Drake has taken braiding to a whole new level.

Within a series of photos posted to Instagram, Drake shared an image of the top of his head, which had been braided to reveal the iconic Nike swoosh logo.

The rapper's comment section under the post was loving the unique braids. Comedian Gerald Huston commented, "Nike braid hard asf" with the fire emoji.

"Nike Braid Different!!" commented @kidthewiz, accompanied by two fire emojis.

Drake's new do. Drake / Instagram

Chris Matthews, also known as "Lethal Shooter" as an NBA shooting coach, wrote, "3rd slide your hair stylist real different" with a check mark emoji and the hashtag #TeamNike.

Drake, who sometimes goes by his famous Instagram handle @champagnepapi, captioned the photos, "@officialnocta" with a check mark. The artist tagged his new Nike sub-label that he launched in late 2020.

NOCTA, found at nocta.com, releases seasonal collections with pieces for men, women and kids like sneakers, hoodies, t-shirts and puffer jackets "reworked with distinct details that nod to hybrid lifestyles common to cities like London, Paris and Toronto," according to the website.

In other photos in his latest post, Drake stands in a group holding a basketball and is then pictured on a jumbotron with a microphone seemingly speaking to a large room. Nike shoes from his NOCTA collection are also featured.

The "One Dance" singer has also partnered with artists like Kanye West and Travis Scott to create apparel for his collections.

At the end of July, NOCTA released a basketball collection featuring shooting sleeves and headbands, as well as new shirts and socks. The label offers a range of prices, which is fairly reasonable compared to other brands like West's Yeezy, from about $15 to $180.

The more inclusive pricing comes as little surprise after NOCTA wrote in one of its first tweets, "Everyone's welcome," accompanied by a video of athletes on a golf course.

Drake is coming fresh off his seventh studio album, "Honestly, Nevermind," which was released in June 2022. The 14-track playlist features songs like "Jimmy Crooks," "Calling My Name" and "Texts Go Green."