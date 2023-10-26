Dolly Parton isn't concerned with what people have to say about her iconic look.

In the premiere episode of her new four-part podcast series, “What Would Dolly Do? Radio,” the "Jolene" singer said she has a few words for anyone who would suggest she “tone down” her look.

“I’d say, ‘Go to hell. I ain’t doing it,’” Parton, 77, said. “My true belief with most things, you’ve got to really find out who you are, what makes you happy, what you’re comfortable in, and if you feel like you look your best, according to your rules, then you are going to do your best. I really believe that.

"And I think everybody has their own little things they love. To me, that is what fashion is," she said.

Earlier in the interview, Parton said that while she had "nothing" growing up poor in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, she often would do whatever she could to look pretty.

Dolly Parton says she always "wanted to be pretty" when she was a young girl growing up in Tennessee. John Locher / AP

“I think I wanted to be pretty," she said. "I’m not a natural beauty, but I can paint it up to where I can get away with it. But it was just always in me to wear lipstick. Even when I was little bitty, I would get in trouble because I would find all the natural things living back there in the mountains."

"I would pick pokeberries that stain forever, and I’d paint my lips and make jewelry and all sorts of things with that," she continued. "And I’d use flour for powder, burned matchsticks, the kitchen matches, Mama’s big old wooden matches, to make my eyebrows and paint a beauty mark or whatever, you know, eyeliner. So I started loving that.”

As a lover of all things beauty, Parton said she felt differently about fashion. She explained that when she was younger, she had no sense of style and “didn’t like being fashionable.”

It wasn’t until she started doing movies and working with designers that Parton really started cultivating her style.

Soon, she learned that she adored wearing flashy clothes.

"To me, I am my best when I feel like I look good," Parton said.

Earlier this month, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart also took issue with the idea that older women should dress a certain way.

“I don’t think about age,” the 82-year-old told an interviewer. “ I think people are more and more and more (fabulous) than they’re ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”