That’s Doja Cat underneath 30,000 crimson red crystals at Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat has taken her daring style to a new level.

The rapper wore a strapless red dress with a shawl and accessorized her exposed skin, including her head, with 30,000 crimson red crystals for a haute couture event at Paris Fashion Week on Jan 23.

Doja Cat was a vision in red at a Paris Fashion Week event on Jan. 23. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

The event was hosted by the fashion brand Schiaparelli, and the theme was "Inferno Couture." The makeup artist for Doja's look, Pat McGrath, said on Instagram that "Doja's Inferno" was on full display, and it took a lot of work.

"Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring," McGrath wrote. "The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance."

People were stunned by the look, with some writing "wow" in the comments of McGrath's post. Others wondered how the 27-year-old managed to get out of the elaborate costume.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who participated in Schiaparelli's show, commented with several heart and fire emoji.

Doja Cat showed "sublime patience" as her look was assembled, according to makeup artist Pat McGrath. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

During the Schiaparelli show, Doja (whose real name is Amala Dlamini) sat in the front row next to the runway. Campbell and fellow models Irina Shayk and Shalom Harlow walked in show-stopping gowns affixed with faux taxidermied heads of a wolf, a lion and a leopard, respectively.

Doja regularly breaks fashion norms. In photos for a recent Dazed magazine profile, Doja experimented with head coverings and choker necklaces. And in her everyday life, she's known for having an eclectic style.