Demi Lovato debuts buzz cut in new video: ‘Fresh start’

The new year is still days away, but Demi Lovato isn’t waiting for the calendar to read 2022 to get a “fresh start” underway.

The singer, songwriter and actor debuted a brand-new look on social media, and their friends and fans can’t stop buzzing about it.

Behold their buzz cut!

Just before Christmas, the “Dancing With the Devil” performer took to Instagram to show off the close-cropped and sleek do with a video, a black heart emoji and a #freshstart hashtag.

The short clip offers several quick and artsy glimpses of Lovato as they wear a black trench coat and strike multiple poses in front of a snowy winter landscape. And a look at the comments that follow the post proves the hairstyle is a hit.

Actor and “Robot Chicken” co-creator Seth Green cheered Lovato, writing, “Nothing like a fresh start,” while fellow star Valerie Bertinelli added, “Stunning.”

Throughout the comments, fans dubbed the look “fierce,” “gorgeous,” and “mesmerizing” and some predicted that it’s the hallmark of a “new era” for the entertainer.

But it could be that Lovato is simply capping off a new era that's been a work in progress all year long.

In 2021 alone, the 29-year-old came out as both pansexual and nonbinary, opened up about serious past traumas, revealed a “California sober” lifestyle, later ditched that lifestyle in favor of going “sober sober,” and even discussed their contact with extraterrestrials.

And in January, before all of that, Lovato debuted another head-turning hairstyle — a pink pixie cut.

“I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South," they told Drew Barrymore during an April visit to her eponymous talk show. "And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated, because I wasn’t subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not."

Here's hoping the new buzz cut leaves them feeling that same sense of freedom.