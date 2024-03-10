Stylists Wayman + Micah break down Colman Domingo’s awards season style

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the stylist duo professionally known as Wayman + Micah, recall Margot Robbie “cornering” Colman Domingo at the 2024 SAG Awards and admiring how he’s on all the best dressed lists.

There's no denying the Oscar-nominated actor has been generating buzz for his awards season red carpet fashion — and that's intentional. If Colman Domingo wins he becomes the first Afro Latino to win best actor for his performance in the civil rights drama “Rustin.” Also, he is the second openly-gay man nominated for playing a gay character, following Ian McKellen the 1999 nomination for his leading role in “Gods and Monsters.”

The fashion and celebrity stylists have worked with the “Rustin” star for years and, in an exclusive interview with TODAY.com, the two say this awards season run has been all about referencing “old Hollywood men of the past” with a modern twist.

The duo’s mission when working alongside Domingo was, as Micah says, “Wanting to focus on what the new leading man can look like.”

“Accessories really are the icing on the cake for us, they always convey a fun story and really push menswear forward... And that involves ornate pieces and iconography that speaks to who someone is,” Micah adds, sharing that it’s been nice to share that message through the use of accessories.

Whether that involves delicate broaches, bold colors and that magnificent gold Valentino cape — you know which one!

Colman Domingo in his Valentino ensemble at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14, 2024 Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice

“There’s actually a feeling the three of us get at fittings,” says Wayman + Micah as they reflect on putting Domingo in the Valentino statement piece at the Critics Choice Awards. “It’s eye contact, but it’s not even a spoken word. It’s like, ‘This is amazing. This is so, so bold. We might be nervous, but more than anything, we’re so excited.’”

With clients like Oscar-nominated “The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Taraji P. Henson and Jon Batiste, among many others, Wayman says that the feeling of being praised for their work is “invaluable.”

“We’ve worked so diligent and we’ve worked so thoroughly hard at making sure the execution of our looks really transcends,” Wayman says, adding that to receive the love and admiration from peers, colleagues, business associates and their clients, “really feels special to us and is a great feeling.”

Wayman + Micah, the stylists behind Colman Domingo and Da’Vine Joy Randolph's stunning awards season looks. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

That special feeling and connection can be felt with Randolph, a best supporting actress Oscar nominee, who says it’s been “really fun” getting to wear different, “timeless” pieces.

“Structural pieces, different types of fabrics and draping,” Randolph says of her and the stylists’ choices. “(We’re) really trying to find ways in which I can try many different silhouettes to accent my body the best. And to also show as many different ways we can do so especially with being a curvy woman. What’s really fun in regards to fashion is trying as many things as possible, but really going for chic, timeless — then always adding a fun element to it.”

But when it comes to working with Domingo, specifically, the duo say it’s also a collaborative effort. “He’s always open to what we bring up honestly,” Wayman says. “He’s really a collaborative, beautiful soul to work with.”

Heading into the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, Wayman + Micah, who have been working together for 10 years, were naturally tight-lipped about Domingo's Oscars look. They simply described it as: timeless, oculus and regal.

“We like the anticipation and to keep the excitement going,” Micah says. “We’re in a strong place, we’re really excited.

Below, in their own words, Wayman + Micah break down six of Domingo's recent head-turning looks.

'The Color Purple' premiere

Outfit details: Louis Vuitton, Louboutin, David Yurman and Ohliguer

Colman Domingo at the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Micah: We were looking for something in the purple family, but we didn't want to be on the nose with the color purple. We wanted to have a look that wasn't formal and fitting, but we wanted to have an evening-elevated look. So we went with the asymmetrical blazer and the wide-leg trousers because, going into awards season, we wanted to just have a look that felt very chill and understated, but still interesting. We knew we had many formal looks ahead of us, so Louis Vuitton provided us with the perfect look for that.

'Rustin' tastemaker event

Colman Domingo at Rustin Tastemaker | Netflix on January 10, 2024 in NYC. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Netflix

Wayman: For the "Rustin" screening and the Q&A, our approach was to take a more relaxed, subtle element. So we wanted to have a look that felt easy, conversational, relaxed and vibing. But also understated and that conveyed personal style.

2024 Golden Globe Awards

Outfit details: Custom Louis Vuitton, David Yurman and Omega

Colman Domingo at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Micah: Louis Vuitton, an incredible partner. We derived that custom look from the upcoming collection that hadn't been seen on the runway just yet from Pharrell Williams' second effort as the men’s creative director. That's where the mandarin collar came and we thought it would be interesting to juxtapose with the standard shirt and tie. This was all about the fit. Colman worked very, very hard at the gym, and we wanted to highlight and respect that. Showcase that for him. So it was really just specific on getting that fit perfect.

2024 Sundance Film Festival

Outfit details: Louis Vuitton

Colman Domingo at the "It's What's Inside" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, UT. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Micah: It just speaks to the many facets of Coleman. I think he was really ahead of the curve, ready for that Beyoncé jump with his cowboy hat and just had a good time. He was the producer on the film, "It’s What’s Inside," and the success of what Sundance meant to him (was important). But he's just really high stakes, low stakes everything. He really takes things in stride and just brings such glee and such a salubrious nature to everything. So that was just really conveyed there.

2024 Critics Choice Awards

Outfit details: Valentino Haute Couture, Louboutin shoes, Bulgari and Omega

Colman Domingo at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, CA. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Micah: There’s actually a feeling the three of us get at fittings. It’s eye contact, but it’s not even a spoken word. It’s like, "This is amazing. This is so, so bold. We might be nervous, but more than anything, we’re so excited!" We're three people who are just very rooted and confident in what we do and know that it's going to be amazing no matter how much it goes against the grain. And it was one of those looks where we just went "Go for it!" and the magic unfolded.

2024 Emmy Awards

Outfit details: Custom Louis Vuitton, World of Reza and Omega

Colman Domingo at the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Wayman: Since he was an Emmy winner last year, we wanted him to feel very sartorial, very clean. We wanted strength to be conveyed through the look. It's very easy, effortless, celebrating the night and the other nominees and fellow colleagues.

2024 Independent Spirit Awards

Outfit details: Custom Versace with David Yurman Men accessories, Jimmy Choo, Omega and Garrett Leight eyewear

Colman Domingo at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, CA. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Micah: Award season is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our design talent. We're big on design. We study design very closely and strive to be great partners and collaborators in the design space. So yes, again, another custom and it was a special type of just such a play on fabric. Colman loves the touch of things and kind of how the light touches things. It was a really rich-textured moment.

Wayman: We chose the fabric because we loved the fact that they were suiting in a tweed fabric and we wanted to do that for a while. The coat was a beautiful, sheen gray that felt very luxe and light, and it really reflected light. We really enjoyed that. So both fabrics from the coat and the suit were very special because we got a chance to play with textile there and it's something we hadn't really done previously before the Spirit Awards and this season.