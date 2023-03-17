Ciara claps back after being criticized for wearing sheer dress to Oscars party

Ciara has made it clear that she heard the critiques about her Vanity Fair Oscars party dress.

The “Level Up” singer turned heads when she arrived at the annual post-Academy Awards event wearing a sheer, crystal-embellished halter dress with a plunging neckline. Ciara, 37, wore the see-through and backless gown designed by Dundas with a black thong and opera gloves.

While it wasn’t the only revealing look of the night — Hunter Schafer wore a single feather as top — many people on social media commented on her dress. One person even tweeted, “Is this ok for a ‘married woman’ or no?”

Ciara wore a look designed by Dundas. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

One person replied, “It’s not her style,” while another added, “Doesn’t matter what you or we think, only what she thinks.”

The person who posed the original question added, “What if her husband didn’t approve? Still only matters what she thinks?”

Countless others shared their thoughts, weighing in on if the outfit choice was appropriate for a wife and mother.

However, days after the March 12 event in Beverly Hills, Ciara reacted to the comments by poking fun at the situation.

In a TikTok shared on March 15, the “Goodies” singer can be seen draped in what appears to be a beige bed sheet. Her body is completely covered from her neck to her toes. She accessorized with dark sunglasses.

“POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” she wrote on the video, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

“Selective outrage,” Ciara captioned the TikTok, also including a crying emoji.

Her followers cheered her on and laughed along with her in the comments section.

“Ciara reminding the masses, that she’s that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL! My Queen purrrr,” one person wrote.

“Haters gonna hate. You looked beautiful,” another added.

One person also asked who designed the look, writing, “Beddingciara?”

"Get em Cici ... People tripping for no reason. You looked absolutely amazing," one person wrote.

The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party was a star-studded affair. Many newly-crowned Academy Award winners — including Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan among others — as well as A-listers like Pedro Pascal, Angela Bassett and Salma Hayek headed to the party after the ceremony.

See more award-worthy looks from the 2023 Oscars in the video below: