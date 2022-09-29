Cher slays in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show

Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots.

Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her hit "Strong Enough."

Cher congratulates designer Olivier Rousteing after the Balmain ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 fashion collection presented Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Paris. Vianney Le Caer / AP

The pair smiled, waved, hugged and blew kisses as the star-studded audience applauded the iconic performance.

“Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward,” Rousteing told WWD.

Cher walks with Olivier Rousteing after the Balmain ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 fashion collection presented Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Paris. Vianney Le Caer / AP

“'Style icon' doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century’s worth of fashion’s trends. And, in this challenging age that compels us to fight for long-overdue changes, her impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is an example to all,” he continued.

After the show, Cher shared her excitement over the event in a tweet. “Just had best time on stage…felt great! Show was probably best fashion show 'ever,'” she said.

“Stage was calling me,” she added. “Cher…..oh Cher….come Home….I hear you.”

Cher hasn't performed onstage since her "Here We Go Again Tour." The latter shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she has been increasingly active in fashion — she also collaborated with Versace earlier this year to release the "Chersace" capsule collection for Pride Month.