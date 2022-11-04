Sarah Jessica Parker is back in Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress in ‘And Just Like That’ pics

Carrie Bradshaw has been known to revisit an iconic fashion moment, but her latest throwback look goes beyond a tutu do-over.

New photos from the set of “And Just Like That...” reveal Sarah Jessica Parker's character is back in her showstopping Vivienne Westwood wedding dress from the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That...," the follow up series to "Sex and the City," in the West Village of Manhattan on Nov. 3. James Devaney / GC Images

And it's not just the dress she wore from her almost-big day with Mr. Big that she put on repeat.

It's the entire "I put a bird on my head!" ensemble.

In "Sex and the City: The Movie," Mr. Big (Chris Noth) leaves Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) at the aisle. Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic

But what does it all mean?!

The official Instagram account for the series teased the season two twist on Thursday, Nov. 3, pairing it with a caption that simply read “Déjà vu?” and leaving fans to ponder the possibilities.

"Wait what is happening???????" one wrote, sharing a sentiment repeated again and again in the comments under the post.

Some wondered if it had anything to do with the recent season two casting news: John Corbett is reprising his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's other off-and-on-again love.

"Is she marrying Aidan?!" other fans asked.

That seems a bit sudden, especially in the wake of Mr. Big's season one exit. And the choice of the very same dress seems a little suspect, too.

Of course, there's a chance Carrie isn't walking down the aisle again. She might just be walking down memory lane and flashing back to the day Big left her at the altar.

But if so, why the changes?

Now:

The new look features some accessories changes and a new hairdo. James Devaney / GC Images

Then:

Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker, Willie Garson on the set of "Sex and The City: The Movie," 2008. Alamy

Carrie's new take on the old look includes bright turquoise gloves and a cape, as well as a small mesh veil instead of yards of tulle. Her elaborate do is different, too. Even her jewelry has undergone an overhaul, with the broach on her bodice now missing and simpler pearl earrings replacing her original pair.

Only time will tell what it's all about when "And Just Like That..." returns to HBO Max for its second season in 2023.