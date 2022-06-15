Matching! Carole Middleton wears Kate Middleton’s pink dress for Royal Ascot

Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had people doing a double take at the Royal Ascot.

Kate Middleton’s mom stepped out Tuesday to attend the horse race at Ascot Racecourse in the U.K. As she arrived to the event, Carole was photographed wearing a pink silk shirt dress with belt designed by ME + EM. She paired the dress with a sophisticated black fascinator and black clutch.

Carole Middleton at the Royal Ascot on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Carole was also accompanied by husband Michael Middleton, who looked dapper in his morning suit.

Carole and Michael Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The ensemble appeared to be the same dress that Prince William’s wife wore last year. Kate donned the now-sold-out dress, but paired it with a darker pink belt, on May 27, 2021 when she met with young cancer patient Mila Sneddon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wears the pink dress while in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 27, 2021. JANE BARLOW / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There’s a sweet story behind Kate’s pink dress. Mila was featured in the Hold Still photography project, which had people submit their stories of life during the COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K. Mila’s photograph, titled “Shielding Mila,” showed her kissing her father through a window while she was isolating amid her chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

In early May 2021, Kate called a then 4-year-old Mila and chatted with her about her photograph, promising to wear a pink dress if they ever met. The interaction was uploaded on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's YouTube Channel.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Mila Sneddon, a cancer patient who featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project. JANE BARLOW / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“I have to make sure I go and try to find myself a pink dress,” the duchess said after learning that Mila likes to play dress up and pink was her favorite color. “Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”

Weeks later, the two met in person and both wore their pink dresses.