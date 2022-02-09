Brooke Shields poses in new jeans 40 years after famous ads: ‘This is my 56-year-old body’

Brooke Shields was just 15 years old when she first posed in a pair of blue jeans and said, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

Of course, given her age at the time, that 1980 Calvin Klein ad campaign proved to be controversial.

But now, more than 40 years later, the model-turned-actor is back in another denim ad campaign, this time for Jordache.

And you want to know what she wears with her Jordache jeans?

A shot from Brooke Shields' new Jordache campaign. Cass Bird for Jordache

In one pic, the answer is nothing.

Shields posed barefoot and topless in a pair of jeans from the classic brand in a shot taken by artist and celebrity photographer Cass Bird.

“I appreciate it more now,” Shields told People magazine of her new opportunity. “It’s such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There’s a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege.”

Shields in a Calvin Klein magazine ad from 1980. Alamy Stock Photo

After all, she’s not a kid anymore, and she wanted that to be evident in the new ads.

“It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching,” she continued. “I’m always like, ‘You better keep it honest.’ And we did.”

Shields posed in several styles of denim for the new Jordache photos. Cass Bird for Jordache

And the American clothing company seems thrilled to have her just the way she is.

“We are excited to work with Brooke Shields,” Liz Berlinger, president of Jordache, said in a press release. “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur — throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

It was important to Shields "to fight the retouching" in her pics for Jordache. Cass Bird for Jordache

Last year, Shields opened up about those vintage ads for Calvin Klein jeans and said that despite the controversy and backlash the ads brought on, she never really understood what the public found so suggestive about "nothing" coming between her and the designer jeans — at least at the time.

“I didn’t think it was about underwear or sexual in nature,” Shields explained in an interview with Vogue, adding, “I was a kid, and where I was, I was naïve. I was a very protected, sequestered, young woman in a bubble. I think the assumption was that I was much more savvy than I ever really was.”