Britney Spears is changing up her look.

The pop star debuted a new lavender hairstyle late Thursday.

"Here’s me with purple hair," she captioned a mirror selfie video. "I’m bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … "

Her fans were delighted in the comments, with many posting simply purple heart emoji to mark their approval.

It's not the first time Spears has dabbled with changing her hair color.

Though she often sticks with blond, the "Toxic" singer has been known to go brunette fairly often.

In 2003, Spears experimented with red low lights at the American Music Awards.

In February 2007, Spears dyed her hair a dark brown color.

After shaving her head weeks later in a much-documented breakdown, Spears returned to the spotlight later that year with blond, platinum tresses.

This isn't the first time Spears has experimented with purple either. In March 2014, she attended Elton John's AIDS Foundation Gala with purple-red locks.

Then in 2015, she put her own spin on the ombre trend, dying her hair purple and green for a mermaid effect.