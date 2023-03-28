Brian Austin Green shows off new blond hair at award show — see the pics

David Silver has turned to gold.

Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green had a new blond hairstyle when he and his "Dancing with the Stars" pro girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27.

The 49-year-old actor, who welcomed his first child with Burgess, a baby boy named Zane, in June, wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt to the event, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Burgess sported a curve-hugging silver two-piece ensemble and wore her hair in blond waves down to her waist.

Green's look on the red carpet was a departure from the dark hair he's usually known for. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The new parents took advantage of their night out together when Green dramatically dipped Burgess on the red carpet and the two exchanged a steamy kiss.

Inside the theater, the couple watched live performances by Pink and other hitmakers.

It appears that Burgess approves of his new do. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Burgess raved about the event in her Instagram stories, writing "Best date night" on a video of the couple leaving in their car.

In another of Burgess' videos, Green gushed about her ensemble, asking fans, "How amazing does she look? Am I like the luckiest f------ man in the world or what?"

In December, Burgess revealed that she and Green are open to expanding their family.

“I’m so in love with being a mom and so in love with Zane, so that flips both sides of the coin,” Burgess told People. “I would love to do it again, but I also want to give my absolute everything to this boy that we have.”

The Australian dancer added that a second child would probably not happen “in the near future.”

“The rational part of my brain is like, ‘Let’s just wait and see, we’ll just give us some time,’” she said. “Maybe we’ll be one and done, but then there’s that other part of me that’s like, ‘Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time.’ So we’ll see."

Burgess added, "We are going to love on and live the best life with the babies that we have at home, and it’s a never-say-never situation.”

Green also shares three sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, —with ex-wife Megan Fox and an older son, Kassius, 21, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess and Green announced they were expecting in February 2022. Burgess later revealed that she got pregnant while on birth control.

“The Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it," said the dancer. "We are big believers in everything happening for a reason."