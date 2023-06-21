Beyoncé, Zendaya and more star step out for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show

It was a star-studded Louis Vuitton fashion show.

The stars stepped out to celebrate and see Pharrell Williams’ first runway as creative director of the menswear collection for the French luxury fashion house.

The musician, dressed in a multi-colored pixelated two-piece debuted the spring/summer 2024 collection in Paris, France, on June 20. According to the brand’s Instagram, the design was a “digitalized damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison.”

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams acknowledges the applause of the audience after the show. Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

Among those sitting in the front row were Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who arrived holding hands while dressed in their fashionable Louis Vuitton looks.

The rapper and businessman opted for a brown three-piece suit, while Bey wore a silky mustard-colored top and pants with a matching jacket. The look was designed by Williams. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a chain-link handle black Louis Vuitton bag.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé making their way into the runway show. STEPHANE CARDINALE / Corbis via Getty Images

The power couple would go on to watch the show while seated next to Zendaya and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Bernard Arnault. They were photographed clapping towards the finale of the runway show.

Zendaya, who is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, arrived in a short-sleeved button-up shirt with matching pants that had architectural designs.

A pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were also among the celebs in attendance. People on social media shared videos of the duo wearing coordinated denim looks arriving at the show.

Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bernard Arnault at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. WWD / WWD via Getty Images

Among the other Hollywood celebrities that were in attendance at the Paris fashion show were Jared Leto who was photographed sitting next to Kim Kardashian.

The actor and musician donned an all-white ensemble and let his hair and makeup brighten things up. Kardashian wore a matching geometric top and leggings.

Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian sat next to each other. WWD / WWD via Getty Images

There were plenty of Latin stars in attendance. Among the hitmakers were J Balvin and Maluma, who both wore colorful looks for the night.

Anitta, Sebastián Yatra, John Boyega, Willow and Jaden Smith, Riz Ahmed, Lenny Kravitz, Miranda Kerr, Lewis Hamilton, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelly Rowland, among many others.

J Balvin and Maluma reunited at the show. WWD / WWD via Getty Images

Williams was announced as the new creative director in February. He succeeded the late Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 at the age of 41.

“I pinch myself every day,” the artist told The New York Times of the new gig and his new office. “This is the equivalent of a castle to me. I mean, the Seine River right there — it’s like the moat.”

“I’m a Black man — they have given this appointment to a Black man,” he continued. “This is the crown jewel of the LVMH portfolio. It’s everything, and I was appointed to rule in this position. So No. 1, a ruler of a position is usually like a king. But a ruler of this position for me is a perpetual student. It’s what I intend to be.”