Beyoncé covers Vogue France in ‘Renaissance’-inspired dress

Beyoncé is in her Renaissance era.

Vogue France shared on Instagram March 24 that the Grammy-winning singer is its April 2023 cover star.

"Superstar is the perfect word to describe Beyoncé, who is now the cover star of Vogue France for the very first time," the outlet said on Instagram. "The powerful and charismatic diva is the co-designer of a unique Balmain haute couture collection, with Olivier Rousteing."

Beyonce with designer Olivier Rousteing. Louie Banks / Vogue France

The "Break My Soul" singer and Rousteing made 16 outfits together, one for each track on her "Renaissance" album.

"Together, they have created a unique concept, 'Renaissance Couture,' the first wearable album," Vogue France wrote in the caption.

In the cover photo, Beyoncé wears a long-sleeved, floor-length dress with an attached head covering and oversized hat, all of which dons large embellishments. The outfit is the "Heated" look.

Beyoncé in her "Heated" outfit. Louie Banks / Vogue France

The "Single Ladies" singer posted the cover on her Instagram.

"Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too," she said in the caption.

The "Alien Superstar" outfit looks intergalactic with shoulder pads that create a wing-like appearance and headpiece that looks like a crown.

Beyoncé in her "Alien Superstar" outfit. Louie Banks / Vogue France

The wearable album comes amid fan pressure for the "Cuff It" singer to release "Renaissance" visuals, such as music videos. Still, social media cannot get enough of how exciting it is to have at least some visuals to accompany the album.

"Beyoncé really dropped an album, let the music speak for itself, only to return with wearable-pieces FOR that album, while STILL withholding it’s visuals. SHE’LL ALWAYS BE THE MOMENT LMAO," a user wrote on Twitter.

Beyoncé and designer Olivier Rousteing co-created 16 outfits featured in Vogue France, each representing a "Renaissance" track. Louie Banks / Vogue France

"Beyoncé, you creative genius," one person tweeted.

"Beyoncé is a visionary and trend setter" someone else tweeted.

There is also the "Renaissance World Tour," which kicks off May 10 in Stockholm and concludes September 27 in New Orleans.