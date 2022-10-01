Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance

Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette.

Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.

Another artist subsequently took to the stage and, using her hands and a pair of scissors, sculpted the dress onto Hadid.

Held in the Salle des Textiles at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris for fashion week there, the captivating display went viral after being shared on social media.

Coperni, spearheaded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, called the moment "when fashion meets technology" in an Instagram post.

“It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant told Vogue.

Meyer also told the publication of the show, “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too."

The Parisian label thanked Manel Torres, who invited the spray-on fabric called Fabrican Spray used to create the futuristic garment. Estrop / Getty Images

Hadid thanked the brand's team Instagram on Friday, thanking the entire brand's team and production staff, including Meyer and Vaillant.

"Will have no words until tomorrow. Thank you for all of the love there is no person more important than the next. None of this could happen without the passion, hard work and dedication of the entire @coperni team," she wrote. "I will think of this moment forever."

French designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant lead Bella Hadid JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images

Coperni also thanked Hadid on social media for the "magical moment that will stay engraved in our minds and hearts forever." They thanked the model for her trust, love and performance.

This wasn't the first time this year Hadid has made waves for a fashion show appearance.

In June 2022, Hadid and her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid, 27, walked the runway for Marc Jacobs' fall 2022 collection with a hairstyle that created some major buzz.

The two donned straight, dark manes, which fell below their waists, along with bangs that laid beside a bare section of their foreheads with no hair.

“Adding to the dystopian vibe: the models’ hairdos, which were ‘shaved’ on the sides with bumper bangs in a style that called to mind Sean Young’s ‘Blade Runner’ replicant," Vogue reported.

Vogue's choice to put "shaved" in quotation marks led some readers to believe the Hadid sisters didn't actually shave part of their heads for the catwalk. Based on photos posted to social media within weeks following the event, the two appeared to have unchanged natural hairstyles.