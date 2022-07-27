Ariana Grande shares rare makeup-free selfie

Ariana Grande is known for her bold makeup choices but in a recent Instagram story, she shared a rare makeup-free look.

In the "before" picture, Grande wore a strapless black top and held a mug while toasting to the camera.

Grande in a rare makeup-free selfie. Ariana Grande / Instagram

She later shared an "after" picture fully done up in her usual makeup look.

The "after" photo. Ariana Grande / Instagram

Grande has her own makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty, which launched in November 2021.

That year was especially big for Grande, as she tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in May 2021. Though the two have kept their romance relatively private, she did share a glimpse behind-the-scenes in February.

With a simple caption of just a heart emoji, Grande shared a snap of her and Gomez getting cozy for the camera on a balcony trimmed with white twinkle lights.

While Grande has been focusing on her music career, she will soon be returning to the big screen. Last November, she and Cynthia Erivo were cast in the movie adaptation of “Wicked.”

Grande will take on the role of Glinda, while Erivo portrays Elphaba. The adaptation will be split into two films with the first “Wicked” movie set to be released on Dec. 25, 2024, per Variety. The second film will drop Dec. 25, 2025.