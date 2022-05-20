Anne Hathaway stuns on red carpet in glowing white gown and ‘Titanic’-worthy jewelry

Anne Hathaway stepped onto the Cannes Film Festival this week rocking a stunning (and quite large) necklace that stole the show.

The 39-year-old was on hand for a screening of the film “Armageddon Time” and looked glowing in a stunning sequined white gown.

The two-piece gown showed off a flash of skin underneath the bust and featured a serious slit at the back. Her elegant shawl with a long train was another showstopping element.

The actor was a vision in white. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Hathaway's gown was gorgeous in its own right, but her accessory game, namely her Bulgari necklace, was even more on point. The brand offered more details on the Mediterranean Reverie necklace on its Instagram page, revealing that it's a part of the new Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection.

The cushion cut sapphire certainly turned heads with its dazzling royal blue hue and stood out in the best possible way against Hathaway's stark white gown.

Hathaway's Bulgari necklace Loic Venance / AFP - Getty Images

Social media users had some entertaining reactions to Hathaway’s striking statement piece, with many comparing it to the necklace that Kate Winslet's character Rose wore in the film "Titanic."

"Is that the titanic necklace????" one Twitter user wrote.

Kate Winslet in "Titanic" in 1997. Alamy

At the end of the movie, an older Rose tosses the necklace into the ocean, and some social media users referenced that moment in their posts.

"Anne Hathaway really found that necklace at the bottom of the ocean," one Twitter user commented.

One Twitter user even referenced another famous film with this comment: "The stone on Anne Hathaway’s necklace looks like Indiana Jones almost died to find it in an ancient jungle ruin."

Hathaway and Strong made quite the fashionable pair. Gisela Schober / Getty Images

Hathaway wasn't the only member of the film's cast on hand for the screening. Her co-star Jeremy Strong also looked quite dapper in classic black tie.