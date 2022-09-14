Anne Hathaway gives off ‘Devil Wears Prada’ vibes at NYFW show

Anne Hathaway channeling Andy Sachs, her legendary "The Devil Wears Prada" character, at a New York Fashion Week show has caused the internet to erupt.

Fans of the 2006 film quickly spotted the similarities in the outfit Hathaway donned at the Michael Kors show, which showcased the designer's spring/summer 2023 line on Sept. 14.

The 39-year-old was dressed in a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile skirt, which matched her knee-length jacket.

But Hathaway didn't stop there. She gave another nod to Sachs with her messy brunette bangs, though this time followed by a high ponytail as opposed to her character's half-up-half-down hairstyle.

People online were referencing the last scene of the movie, where Sachs walks down the streets of New York City in a brown leather jacket over a black turtleneck and dark-wash jeans, featuring brown boots hitting just below the knee.

Twitter-user @notgwendalupe wrote, "andrea sachs is THAT YOU?"

Another user tweeted, "Anne Hathaway doing the same gesture as her character Andy Sachs" with a side-by-side video of Hathaway doing the same hair fix in the movie.

"She's so iconic for this," @gibsonoma tweeted.

What caused even more of a craze for "The Devil Wears Prada" fans? Hathaway was seated in the front row next to longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who is rumored to have inspired the role of Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

In the popular movie, Sachs is the assistant to Priestly, who runs Runway magazine under scrupulous and arguably harsh conditions. The journalist-hopeful slowly turns into a fashion-forward icon, winning over the superficial leader.

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

This isn't the first time Hathaway has made headlines for her fashion choices, either. The Oscar-winning star is constantly garnering attention on and off the screen.

The "Princess Diaries" actor made a splash at the 2015 Met Gala in her Ralph Lauren gold hooded gown, as well as at Amazon's Museum of Love 2019 pop-up when she sported white Oscar de la Renta couture and showed off her baby bump. This year, she made a splash on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet while promoting her film “Armageddon Time” in a stunning Armani Privé gown and 107.15 carat Bulgari necklace. She also donned an array of stylish looks during her press tour for her Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed.”

“It’s pretty obvious, even fashion-wise, people are very excited about what’s happening with her,” her stylist, Erin Walsh, told TODAY. “But to me, that resonates so strongly because there’s so much more going on than just the clothes, right? It’s this woman who people are connecting with, how she is and who she is.”

“She’s already a fashion icon from ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ People want to see that side,” she noted. “They want to see it going there, and we’re going there.”