Anne Hathaway stuns in powder blue dress with daring cutouts

Anne Hathaway is working it!

The actor walked the red carpet at the global premiere of AppleTV+'s “WeCrashed” looking fabulous in a dramatic gown.

Hathaway's powder blue dress from David Koma featured a thigh-high slit and daring cutouts that went from her left shoulder down to her midsection.She paired her look with a cute small clutch that matched her Aquazzura pumps and exposed black bra perfectly.

Anne Hathaway, who plays Rebekah Neumann in "WeCrashed," poses at the global premiere of the Apple TV+ miniseries in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

On the red carpet, Hathaway posed for pictures with the rest of the cast, including co-star Jared Leto, who plays her husband in the series. The actor wore a sparkling Gucci suit to the premiere with red shoes and black mesh gloves.

On Instagram, Hathaway shared a photo of her, Leto and the rest of their co-stars on the red carpet and wrote, "So grateful to have been on team #wecrashed!! This was such a huge undertaking- during a pandemic, no less- and I am blown away by each and every person who worked on this show- thank you!"

"And to my wild, fun, inspiring partner-in-not-technically-crime @jaredleto, while I can’t say if we successfully elevated the world’s consciousness, you 100% elevated my game," Hathaway continued. "Working with you has been a career highlight, and finally meeting you has been a velvet-clad delight 😊."

"WeCrashed" tells the story of Adam and Rebekah Nuemann, played by Leto and Hathaway, the couple behind WeWork, an office-sharing start-up that was supposed to change the future of the workspace. The dramatic limited series will chronicle the couple's rise and fall. The first three episodes were released Friday on AppleTV+.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto arrive for the premiere of "WeCrashed" in Los Angeles. Michael Tran / AFP - Getty Images

“I loved the chance to take a story that people knew or feel like they know very well and to humanize it," Hathaway told People at the premiere. "That was really appealing.”

The "Solos" actor added that she was "really excited" to work with Leto and show creators Drew Curbelo and Lee Eisenberg.

In her conversation with People, Hathaway called the show “one of the greatest creative experiences of (her) life.”

Leto agreed that the series was an "amazing experience."

"It was an incredible journey with these two bad men and you know from the start this absolutely compelling character, extraordinary circumstances and the opportunity to work with the queen of cinema right here,” he told People. “One of the best actors ever in the history of film, oh, yes, Annie Hathaway!”

