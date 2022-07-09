See Anne Hathaway channel her inner Barbie in hot-pink look at Valentino fashion show

Anne Hathaway paid homage to Valentino when she arrived at the luxury fashion house's Fall Winter 2022/2023 show in Rome, Italy, dressed in a head-to-toe hot pink look.

The “Armageddon Time” actor wore a sparkling minidress to the show. The turtlenecked dress, which featured a fun ruffle just above the actor's waist, was paired perfectly with a miniature studded clutch and over-the-top pink platform heels.

Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022, in Rome, Italy. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Hathaway kept the rest of the look simple, leaving her hair long and loose and keeping her makeup simple.

The whole outfit, which was from a previous Valentino collection, made the star look like a living Barbie doll.

Hathaway wasn't the only one who got the all-pink memo. Several other celebrities, including “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose, “Emily in Paris” actor Ashley Park and singer Hwa Sa were even wearing matching hot-pink platforms.

Each paired the Valentino heels with short pink dresses. Hwa Sa added some extra flair with bright pink stockings and a bold magenta lip.

(L to R) Giancarlo Giammetti, Anne Hathaway and Hwasa attend the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Fans online were quick to compare the look to the "Barbiecore" trend, an aesthetic that typically involves wearing bright clothes to look like the iconic fashion doll. Even though this trend is nothing new, it has been trending on TikTok and Google in June.

The popularity of this aesthetic seems to be driven by the new Barbie movie, set to come out in 2023. The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig and it will star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

It's not the first sartorial splash Hathaway has made this year. In May, she turned heads when she wore a gorgeous two-piece gown to the Cannes Film Festival, and in March, she showed a bit of skin when she wore a powder blue dress that featured daring cutouts to the global premiere of her and Jared Leto's Apple TV+ show “WeCrashed.”

In a June interview with Interview magazine, Hathaway talked about her style and opened up about the one look that she regretted wearing.

"There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra," she said. "It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket."

"I’m not naive," Hathaway continued. "I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked."

Related: