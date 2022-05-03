The most outlandish looks from the 2022 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is known for its stylish and outlandish looks. Despite being less than a year since the 2021 event, which was delayed due to COVID-19, the stars busted out their best looks for the “Gilded Glamour”-themed event in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Many celebrities went with a more futuristic look.

Fredrik Robertsson

Fashionista Fredrik Robertsson donnned a futuristic and 3D mermaid style gown.

Fredrik Robertsson at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Keys wore a New York-inspired gown designed by Ralph Lauren. Her black cape featured a gorgeous sparkling skyline of the city.

"My inspiration is our city, you know, New York City forever," she told Vogue. "It has this kind of artistic vibe. We love all of the cape. I love it."

She styled her hair in a ponytail with large space-age-style discs.

Alicia Keys attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Camila Cabello

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Singer Camila Cabello wore a white two-piece gown. The top laced up, revealing her cleavage, while the bottom portion featured a large ruffle with multicolored flower appliqués.

In an interview on the red carpet, she said that her dress was "all sustainable" and an homage to the "innovation and ingenuity that was present during that time"

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at the 2022 Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Model Winnie Harlow wore a feathery white work of art by Iris van Herpen.

"She creates masterpieces when it comes to all of her looks down to the headpiece, everything, the detail," she said to Vogue on the carpet.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor in an Iris van Herpen dress at the Met Gala. John Shearer / Getty Images

Taylor also wore a gown by van Herpen. She said that she wanted to give a "real gilded meets the future" vibe with her look.

"You're giving a little bit of Ursula gilded under the sea," Vogue reporter La La Anthony said.

"So either the galaxy or under the sea but either way, the shoulders is here!" Taylor replied with a shimmy.

Normani

Normani attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Artist Normani flaunted her abs in a black, two-piece Christian Siriano dress. She quipped to Vogue that she was happy to be "breaking" the fashion rules with the low rise gown and gave a shoutout to her Pilates instructor.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Christopher John Rogers gown that was inspired by Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley. Keckley (also spelled Keckly) was a "close friend and confidant" of first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, Parker explained. She was also her dressmaker.

"She had been born into slavery and bought her way out of slavery and had an enormously accomplished and inspiring and extraordinary life," Parker told Vogue on the red carpet. "And so this dress I thought was really exquisite, and pretty much fit the period of time at which Andrew Bolton had focused this exhibit. And so I asked Mr. John to be part of it and he's amazing and he did it."

She added that her fascinator was designed by Philip Treacy, "as always."

Lizzo

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Our queen Lizzo donned a black silk gown and jacket designed by Thom Browne. In a pretaped segment for Vogue, Browne said the embroidery on the jacket had taken "1,200 man hours all hand done by the atelier."

"For me, it feels like an old you know, dress making way of creating something," Browne said.

"It is one of the most beautiful things that I think I have done for someone," he said, adding that the patterns and work that went into it would be "really one of a kind and something worthy of someone as special as Lizzo."

Lizzo also carried her flute — which she has nicknamed Sasha — and showed off gold corkscrew nails.

"So basically I'm gonna be opening everybody wine tonight," Lizzo quipped to Vogue. "I can wipe my a--, believe it or not."

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Pop superstar Gwen Stefani told Vogue she was invited as designer Vera Wang's date. In a two-piece neon yellow gown designed by Wang, Stefani said she felt like it was cheerful.

"It feels happy," Stefani said. "And I think everybody wants to feel a little bit happy."

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Model Gigi Hadid wore a monochromatic crimson outfit with a puffer jacket gown.

The Met Gala exhibit “Part Two: In America: An Anthology of Fashion“ will open at the Met on May 7 and will be shown through September 5. It will feature men and women’s clothing from the 18th century to the present, according to the museum’s website.