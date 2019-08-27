It's another gorgeous magazine cover for Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas!

After gracing the cover of Town & Country's September issue last fall, the mother-daughter duo are at it again. This time around, they're covering Vanity Fair Spain wearing coordinating looks.

The actress and her 16-year-old daughter look striking in olive green coats and white blouses, sporting similarly alluring facial expressions. While Zeta-Jones opted for sophisticated green trousers, her daughter looks sassy in shorts and a feminine bow around her neck.

Zeta-Jones gave fans a sneak peek at the cover on Instagram, writing: "Thrilled to be on the cover of the September issue of @VanityFairSpain with my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas 💕 Thank you to the amazing #VanityFairSpain team for the wonderful feature. ¡Me encanta!"

The teenager also called it "an honor" to grace the cover.

Zeta Douglas, whose father is Michael Douglas, seems to be a pro at covering magazines with her mom, but she's not about to let it get to her head. Just last fall, the teen told Town & Country that her parents make sure their kids stay humble.

“My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” she said.

And the family certainly seems like a tight-knit bunch. Earlier this month, the whole Douglas crew got together for a family reunion.

We just hope this stylish mother-daughter team keeps up their September issue tradition next year!