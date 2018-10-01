Get Stuff We Love

Cate Blanchett repeated her 2014 Golden Globes dress for a great reason

Three cheers for recycling!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Blanchett is glamorous and eco-friendly!
When a dress is this beautiful, why not re-wear it?AFP - Getty Images

Cate Blanchett just went green on the red carpet!

The actress recently wore a lacy Armani Privé gown to the opening gala of the Cannes Film Festival — and it looked familiar.

Image: 71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony - Red Carpet Arrivals
Green is the new black! Eric Gillard / Reuters

Many fans recognized it as the same dress she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes.

Cate Blanchett
Little did we know that Blanchett's stunning Golden Globes dress would get another moment in the spotlight.Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Blanchett, 48, wasn’t just being thrifty. She recycled the dress as part of the Green Carpet Challenge, an initiative that “pairs glamour with ethics” and aims to make fashion more sustainable.

Image: 71st Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony
Blanchett re-wore the gown as part of the Green Carpet Challenge.Reuters

“From couture to T-shirts, landfills are filled with garments that have been unnecessarily discarded,” Blanchett, who is serving as the Cannes jury president this year, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Particularly in today’s climate, it seems willful and ridiculous that such garments are not cherished and re-worn for a lifetime.”

Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, echoed the actress’s call for sustainability and said that Blanchett sent a powerful message by recycling her dress at such a major event.

"It was extremely important to me to make this statement at opening night of Cannes," Stewart told TODAY Style in an email. "From a fashion standpoint, the world is at our fingertips, and it’s the perfect forum to show the power and sense of re-wearing a dress. Every dress and T-shirt should have a long and happy, purposeful life!"

Stewart also hinted that there might be more red carpet repeats on the horizon.

"Cate is going to re-wear a look whenever she feels like it!" she told TODAY, adding that fans should keep a lookout for more recycled looks as Blanchett promotes her upcoming thriller, "Oceans 8."

Image: FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
Blanchett's earrings, featuring blooming florals, were also part of her outfit's eco-friendly message.ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP - Getty Images

Stewart said she hopes Blanchett's bold move will help change style norms on the red carpet, where it can still be seen as taboo for actresses to wear a couture outfit more than once.

Cate Blanchett
In 2014, Blanchett paired the dress with diamond earrings and a faux bob. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“I think the stigma around re-wearing a dress is arbitrary and makes no sense,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a rule that will fade away like the ‘no white after Labor Day’ rule. We don’t visit the Louvre expecting a new masterpiece each time. True beauty and art endures.”

Cate Blanchett Cannes
The Armani gown has a gorgeous, plunging backWireImage

Blanchett's style is certainly timeless — and she clearly thought it would be a crime to wear such a gorgeous dress only once. We couldn't agree more!

