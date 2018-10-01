Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, echoed the actress’s call for sustainability and said that Blanchett sent a powerful message by recycling her dress at such a major event.

"It was extremely important to me to make this statement at opening night of Cannes," Stewart told TODAY Style in an email. "From a fashion standpoint, the world is at our fingertips, and it’s the perfect forum to show the power and sense of re-wearing a dress. Every dress and T-shirt should have a long and happy, purposeful life!"

Stewart also hinted that there might be more red carpet repeats on the horizon.

"Cate is going to re-wear a look whenever she feels like it!" she told TODAY, adding that fans should keep a lookout for more recycled looks as Blanchett promotes her upcoming thriller, "Oceans 8."

Blanchett's earrings, featuring blooming florals, were also part of her outfit's eco-friendly message. ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP - Getty Images

Stewart said she hopes Blanchett's bold move will help change style norms on the red carpet, where it can still be seen as taboo for actresses to wear a couture outfit more than once.

In 2014, Blanchett paired the dress with diamond earrings and a faux bob. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“I think the stigma around re-wearing a dress is arbitrary and makes no sense,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a rule that will fade away like the ‘no white after Labor Day’ rule. We don’t visit the Louvre expecting a new masterpiece each time. True beauty and art endures.”

The Armani gown has a gorgeous, plunging back WireImage

Blanchett's style is certainly timeless — and she clearly thought it would be a crime to wear such a gorgeous dress only once. We couldn't agree more!