Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up here for our Guinness World Records challenge!

'Going old school': Carson Daly revives signature 'TRL' look in honor of 'NSync

Carson channeled the '90s to honor 'NSync's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Carson Daly is throwing it way back!

In honor of 'NSync's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, the former "Total Request Live" host revived one of his signature looks from the 1990s — his gothy black manicure!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiM_KlPFJV3

Carson, who spoke at the former boy band's special ceremony, took to Instagram with a pic showing off a few painted fingernails.

"In honor of @nsync star ceremony today & getting to speak, I’m going old school #TRL. #2nails #NotSureWhatIWasThinking," he wrote in the caption.

Click or swipe right on the pic to see details of Carson's at-home manicure up close.

Carson Daly channels "TRL" look for Halloween 2016
Carson Daly brought back his "TRL" look for Halloween in 2016.TODAY

Of course, it's not the first time Carson has tapped into his MTV past. Fans probably recall the TODAY host dressed up in retro "TRL" duds for Halloween in 2016. In addition to painting his nails black, Carson also pasted on long '90s sideburns and sported a phony nose ring.

And why not? "TRL" was practically an afternoon ritual for millennials, who rushed home to catch the daily countdown of music videos, root for their favorite pop stars and watch artists' interviews with Carson, who served as host of the wildly popular show from 1998 to 2002.

Though the show went off the air in 2008, it reemerged on MTV again last October. It currently airs as one of the network's prerecorded morning programs.

Though Carson's now a part of the TODAY family, it's clear "TRL" will always have a special place in his heart.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Benihana Nirvana: Carson Daly's lunch surprise for team TODAY

04:40

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.