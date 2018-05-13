Take a look at the funny T-shirt Carrie Underwood wore for Mother's Day

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

No one can mess with Carrie Underwood ... well, except her adorable toddler.

The fun-loving mom and country music singer rocked a witty T-shirt for Mother’s Day, reading, “Don’t mess with momma."

And apparently, her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, didn't get the message.

The star also shared a funny story for her Mother's Day morning.

“My shirt for today...unfortunately, my kid can’t read," she wrote, "so I have, indeed, been messed with."

Apparently, Underwood had a very eventful (and relatable) morning with Isaiah.

He apparently put yogurt in the country singer's hair and wouldn't relent until she and him watched an episode of "Fraggle Rock," the classic, children's puppet television show from the 1980s. Maybe there's more to the story, but besides the messy hair, that morning doesn't sound that bad to us!

The mom and son have shared plenty of fun times together. Underwood recently shared a video of Isaiah attempting to shave the beard that his dad, NHL player Mike Fisher, grew for his team’s playoff appearance. Oh, the things moms and dads do for their kids.

The family has even worked out together, as part of Underwood’s recovery from a freak accident that left her with a broken wrist and more than 40 facial stitches.

Underwood’s been on the mend since, and opened up to Hoda this week about her return to the spotlight—with a surprise guest joining the crew: Underwood’s mom, Carole, who says that Underwood’s got this motherhood thing down.