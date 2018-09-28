Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Carrie Underwood can carry multiple tunes at once, seemingly with the greatest of ease.

She’s raising a son, Isaiah, 3, with hockey player hubby Mike Fisher. She’s got another bun in the oven. And she’s on the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, sponsored by her clothing brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood. Plus, she's one tough cookie, heading back on stage after receiving more than 40 stitches on her face following a fall at home last year, and revealing that she's dealt with a number of miscarriages.

And if having a set of powerful pipes isn't enough, Underwood's also known to handle her own glam — an unexpected skill for a superstar of her stature.

“Yes, that’s still true. I really love to do my own hair and makeup and I keep it fairly simple when I’m on the road! I think there is a lot of trial and error when it comes to makeup and it takes a good amount of practice,” she said via email. Here are a few of her go-tos.

Hair essentials

"I’ve recently discovered I love using hot rollers. That way my hair is getting done for me while I do my makeup. It might take a couple of trials to get it right, but once you figure it out it can really be a time saver," said Underwood.

Here are two sets that have solid reviews.

Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers, $23, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Conair Instant Heat Travel Hot Rollers, $21, Amazon

Skin care secrets

"I love using coconut oil as a moisturizer because it makes my skin feel nice and soft. You can also use it to protect your hair, among other things. I’m a fan of products that do more than just one thing!" said Underwood.

Garden of Life Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, $7, Amazon

Anti-aging must-haves

"Nothing can beat a nap to help you look and feel fresh, but when that isn’t possible, a few minutes with a good eye mask can help!" said Underwood, who loves Shiseido eye masks.

SHISEIDO Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask, $65, Sephora

They're also sold at Macy's.

Fitness favorites

Her music aside, Underwood is busy with CALIA, which is expanding into outerwear. She noted that it's an extension of her lifestyle, which includes working out whenever possible.

“Sometimes I have to get creative when I’m on the road with limited options, but the most important thing is doing something. I just feel so much better afterwards,” she said. “I have so many things going on all the time, exercising helps me reset and regroup with myself — it’s the perfect way to get rid of any stress that has built up over the day.”

She eats clean, and loves “lunges, squats, deadlifts and things like that, with short bursts of cardio.”

Plus, staying fit serves a practical purpose: “I also want to make sure I’m in the best shape that I can be so that I can keep up with Isaiah all day long. He’s always moving and on-the-go,” she said.

Underwood feels the most beautiful when she’s in mom mode with her toddler.

“He likes to watch me get ready, which is really sweet, and sometimes when I’m getting ready for a date night or going to church, he lets me know, ‘Mommy, you look pretty.’ When I’m exercising, I feel strong and capable and feel better about myself when I see the results,” she said. “I know I’m a better mom, wife and performer when I feel fit and confident.”

That's music to our ears.

