Carrie Underwood rocks CMAs and several gorgeous outfits as host

Carrie Underwood returned to her role as host of the Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, with the help of her co-hosts and country music legends, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
Underwood looked gorgeous in several stylish outfits throughout the show, changing at least eight times — that we could count, that is!
Here's a collection of the different dresses and looks the star wore throughout the evening of country glamor.
Early in the night, the show's hosts stuck with more solid colors. McEntire wore a long blue gown and Parton donned a shiny white dress for this moment, as Underwood showed a little leg in her sparkly yellow-orange minidress.
Reba went with a more subdued look during this introduction, while Underwood chose a sheer, sparkly and strapless column dress. It was just one of a few sheer and sparkly numbers she'd wear throughout the night.
At one point, the mom of two rocked a royal blue pantsuit with gorgeous detailing on the shoulders.
Underwood picked a deep V-neck green dress with a high slit for this intro, standing next to Parton who was in a pink, flouncy number.
Underwood picked out a super shiny silver minidress that coordinated with her co-host, Reba's bedazzled poncho.
Underwood broke up her hosting duties with an incredible performance of "Drinking Alone," while wearing a black leotard and sheer, bedazzled pants. She topped off the look with a wide-brim hat.
At the end of the night, Underwood donned another deep-V dress, this time embroidered blue, with two sheer side panels.
Whatever she wears, she looks beautiful to us!