Carrie Underwood rocks CMAs and several gorgeous outfits as host

Carrie Underwood returned to her role as host of the Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, with the help of her co-hosts and country music legends, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Underwood looked gorgeous in several stylish outfits throughout the show, changing at least eight times — that we could count, that is!

Here's a collection of the different dresses and looks the star wore throughout the evening of country glamor.

Carrie Underwood shines in a bright, short dress during the CMAs. Image Group LA / ABC via Getty Images

Early in the night, the show's hosts stuck with more solid colors. McEntire wore a long blue gown and Parton donned a shiny white dress for this moment, as Underwood showed a little leg in her sparkly yellow-orange minidress.

Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood talk onstage during the CMAs. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images,

Reba went with a more subdued look during this introduction, while Underwood chose a sheer, sparkly and strapless column dress. It was just one of a few sheer and sparkly numbers she'd wear throughout the night.

Carrie Underwood dons a blue bedazzled pantsuit to host the CMAs. Image Group LA / ABC via Getty Images

At one point, the mom of two rocked a royal blue pantsuit with gorgeous detailing on the shoulders.

Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood present an award at the CMAs in a flouncy pink dress with ruffles and a tight sparkly green number, respectively. Image Group LA / ABC via Getty Images

Underwood picked a deep V-neck green dress with a high slit for this intro, standing next to Parton who was in a pink, flouncy number.

Underwood rocks a short silver dress for her hosting duties at the CMAs. Image Group LA / ABC via Getty Images

Underwood picked out a super shiny silver minidress that coordinated with her co-host, Reba's bedazzled poncho.

Carrie Underwood performs during the CMAs in a tight black leotard and sparkly sheer pants. John Shearer / Getty Images

Underwood broke up her hosting duties with an incredible performance of "Drinking Alone," while wearing a black leotard and sheer, bedazzled pants. She topped off the look with a wide-brim hat.

To end the show, Underwood picked a short, blue dress with sheer side panels. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images,

At the end of the night, Underwood donned another deep-V dress, this time embroidered blue, with two sheer side panels.

Whatever she wears, she looks beautiful to us!