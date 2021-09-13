Celebrities aren't the only ones putting their best foot forward at the 2021 Met Gala.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) made a splash on the red carpet when she arrived wearing a bold dress calling for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, a controversial Constitutional amendment that would guarantee legal gender equality for women and men. The amendment has been on the table since 1979.

Maloney's colorful gown included several sashes reading "Equal rights for women," and she carried a bright green purse that read "ERA YES." The bold white, green and purple shades are inspired by suffragette colors,

Carolyn Maloney's colorful dress called for political change. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

On Twitter, Maloney shared a photo of herself wearing the dress and posing in front of the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in New York City's Central Park.

"Across the country, women’s rights are under attack," Maloney wrote. "I have long used fashion as a force 4 change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling (for) the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all."

I have long used fashion as a force 4 change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling 4 the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 13, 2021

On social media, many praised Maloney's outfit and the message behind it.

"I'm LIVING for the message," wrote one Twitter user.

Carolyn B. Maloney at the #METgala

and I’m LIVING for the message pic.twitter.com/lUOVVOZbJW — Joaquin (@fendiphat) September 13, 2021

"You know what, I'm here for this!" added another.

"Rep. Carolyn Maloney gets my #MetGala vote," wrote a third user.

Another summed up the look by writing that Maloney was "an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment."

It's not the first time Maloney has used her Met Gala outfit to make a statement. In 2019, she wore an official New York City Fire Department jacket to the gala with a matching neon dress so that she could raise awareness for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

carolyn maloney is back at the met gala but she will never top this look pic.twitter.com/63wUCmeD07 — val "chloe's roommate" (@valentinaconn) September 13, 2021

In 2018, she went to the "Heavenly Bodies" themed red carpet in a glittering black, silver and gold gown.