Vogue declares cardigans are back — but did they ever really leave?

These definitely aren't your grandma's cardigans.
by Chrissy Callahan / / Source: TODAY
Hailee Steinfeld
There's no denying that this is a young, new way to rock a cardigan.John Salangsang / AP

When was the last time you heard someone describe a cardigan as "sexy"? We'll give you a minute to rack your brain because the two words aren't typically used together. That's all about to change, though, as cardigans prepare for a major makeover this season, with plenty of attitude to boot.

As Vogue recently pointed out, the style is totally trending for summer. But the idea of a "sexy cardigan" is actually nothing new. Pop culture darlings have been putting their own spin on the look for years.

In "Something About Mary," Cameron Diaz buttoned her cardi once in the middle, and let her camisole poke out underneath.

Cameron Diaz, "There's Something About Mary"
Subtle and classic always wins.Everett Collection

Winona Ryder's character in "Great Balls of Fire" kept only the top button closed to create a peek-a-boo effect.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE, Winona Ryder, 1989
Sexy cardigans are nothing new.Everett Collection

Taylor Swift often finds ways to give the prim-and-proper look some much-needed panache by pairing a bright, cropped style over a sundress.

Taylor Swift wears yellow cardigan
Demure doesn't have to look boring.Alo Ceballos

Sometimes it means wearing a cardigan as a blouse, like Reese Witherspoon has been known to do.

Reese Witherspoon wears black cardigan
Babe in black!Bauer-Griffin

When draped over the shoulders, cardigans definitely look trendy in a timeless way.

A model walks the runway at the Thomas Rath show during Platform Fashion January 2018 at Areal Boehler on January 28, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Cardigans got the Fashion Week stamp of approval!Sebastian Reuter

Ready to give camisoles the credit they deserve? Shop the look with these drool-worthy options!

Collectif x MC Meow About You? Cardigan, $49, Modcloth

Collectif x MC Meow About You Cardigan

$49Modcloth

Show off your inner vixen with this sassy, retro cardi — featuring an adorable cat and all!

NINEXIS Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater, $16-20, Amazon

NINEXIS Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater

$20Amazon

Sometimes, you can't go wrong with a classic. Wear your cardigan with a camisole underneath and only button it once in the middle.

Ruffle Hem Cardigan, $35, Nordstrom

Ruffle Hem Cardigan

$35Nordstrom

Want to ruffle some feathers? Go for a flirty cardigan that frames your figure perfectly.

Collectif x MC Mix Business With Texture Cardigan in Green, $45, Modcloth

Collectif x MC Mix Business With Texture Cardigan in Green

$45Modcloth

Who says the buttoned up look has to be boring? The Peter Pan collar, cropped length and cute buttons give this style some serious pizzazz.

ASOS Cardigan In Fine Knit With One Button, $19, ASOS

ASOS Cardigan in Fine Knit with One Button

$19ASOS

There's something inherently sexy about a loose-fitting camisole that only has a single button.

Michael Stars Wrapped Cardigan, $98, Anthropologie

Michael Stars Wrapped Cardigan

$98Anthropologie

Want to stand out from the crowd? Try a wrap-front cardigan for a totally relaxed summer vibe. This could easily work over a simple slip dress for a dressier occasion.

Compania Fantastica Give It a Tie Knit Cardigan in Ivory, $49, Modcloth

Compania Fantastica Give It a Tie Knit Cardigan in Ivory

$49Modcloth

Tie details turns this otherwise basic cardigan into a total statement piece.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversize Cardigan, $48, ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversize Cardigan

$48ASOS

Need a bit of warmth to get you through indoor air conditioning? Chunky cardigans are a texture lover's dream — and will work well into fall!

