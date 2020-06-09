Cardi B shows off her rarely-seen natural hair — see the look

Cardi B is showing off her natural hair — and share her secret to shiny, frizz-free strands.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Monday, the rapper, 27, mixes a hair mask for herself and her daughter, Kulture, who will turn 2 in July. The best part about the DIY treatment? All the ingredients can be found at a supermarket or even in your home.

Cardi B showed off her natural hair texture. iamcardib/ Instagram

In the video, Cardi B starts with two ripe avocados and then adds argan oil, a scoop of mayonnaise and just a "a little bit" of honey.

“I don’t want (Kulture's) hair to be sticky and she just touches it,” the rapper explained.

Next, she tosses in castor oil, believed to promote growth, two raw eggs and a banana, before transferring the mixture into a blender.

Cardi B's homemade hair mask is packed with nourishing ingredients including avocado and argan oil. iamcardib/ Instagram

Once the hydrating mixture is creamy and smooth, she massages it into Kulture’s hair.

“Look how it brings out her curl pattern,” Cardi B pointed out.

The Grammy winner returned to her Instagram Stories later to show off her own locks.

"It's nice and shiny," Cardi B says, adding that the hair mask "can help your hair grow."

She also shared a photo of the results and encouraged her female fans to try the mask.

“All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair,” she stressed. “You’re not gonna put soda I your hair because soda is not good for your body so it’s definitely not good for your hair.”