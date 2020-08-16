Cardi B rocks a dress made entirely of colorful bandanas

There are some things only Cardi B can do, like rock a dress made of bandanas and look like an absolute fashion icon while doing it.

The "WAP" rapper posed in a colorful dress made of pink, purple, baby blue and lime green bandanas in a photo she shared with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

"Rep your flag," she captioned the photo.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

While red carpet events are at a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn't stopped the 27-year-old from serving up some fun fashion moments.

The colorful bandana dress wasn't a quarantine craft project for Cardi B, although it might be more in her reach than the rest of us. The dress is from designer Natasha Zinko's summer collection and retails for $1,130, according to her website.

The British designer also has other fun pieces in her latest collection, mixing patterns, colors and ruffles to create one-of-a-kind looks.

Cardi B completed her look with a hot pink Birkin bag with a bandana pattern to match her dress and white strappy heels.

The mother of one also showed off the back of her dress and her hairstyle in a second photo. Cardi B wore a long braid that stretched down to her ankles. She also truly committed to the bandana theme by weaving yellow, purple, green and pink bandanas through her braid for an extra splash of color.

Fans raved about the star's latest look and flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

"Crazy fresh Cardi!" one fan wrote.

Another added that Cardi B is "always on point."

"Save some looks for someone else...lol" one fan joked.

Last week, Cardi B dropped the video for "WAP," her hotly anticipated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The two rappers were surrounded by other powerful women in the video as they rocked fun looks ranging from capes to animal print body suits.