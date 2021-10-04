Cardi B might just be winning Paris Fashion Week with her extravagant looks!

"Cardi B looking like a sexy and chic flower," one fan said of her monochrome look. MEGA / GC Images

The rapper, 28, was spotted over the weekend in Paris wearing an all-green ensemble — and it was truly green from head to toe, with pleated trousers that covered her shoes, green gloves, and a long-sleeved bodysuit in the same grassy shade.

She completely pulled it off. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

She accessorized with green retro sunglasses and a coordinating bonnet with frilly edges.

Twitter erupted with comments about her playful, monochrome ensemble, created by London-based designer Richard Quinn.

“Cardi B looking like a sexy and chic flower,” one person wrote on Twitter, while others joked that the “WAP” artist was channeling “celery” or “green peas.”

“So many questions but i love,” another fan commented.

Some people also drew comparisons between Cardi B’s outfit and Will Smith’s famous sunflower costume from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“I love this look on Cardi,” one person on Twitter wrote. “Yes it looks like that sunflower costume from The Fresh Prince. But fashion can be fun, even silly occasionally. Her personality is vibrant to pull it off while keeping the integrity of Richard Quinn’s design.”

Others also pointed out that with her all-green ensemble, she had turned herself into “a walking green screen.”

“She’s wearing a green screen dress. The photoshopping (will) be bonkers,” one Twitter fan predicted.

Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child last month, has been serving up one amazing look after another during Paris Fashion Week.

She's been rocking monochrome looks in Paris. Francois Durand / Getty Images

She recently rocked a similar, monochrome outfit in purple, also by Richard Quinn, this time sporting a ‘60s-inspired hairdo with a matching lilac headband.

“LIBRA ENERGY,” the rapper wrote about her look on Twitter.

Her hat game was strong at a Balenciaga red carpet event on Oct. 2. Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Earlier in the weekend, she donned a trench coat patterned with what look like tabloid magazine covers, paired with a statement hat.

She was seen leaving a Balenciaga office in Paris in this spiky ensemble. Pierre Suu / GC Images

In another outing, she rocked a leather Richard Quinn trench coat, with super-long spikes perfect for enforcing social distancing.

“MY BIGGEST ENEMY IS ME ….” she captioned a photo of the look on Instagram.

Blonde bombshell! MEGA / GC Images

She also rocked a chic throwback look from 1997 from the archives of French designer Thierry Mugler — a laced corset with a sheer, black skirt and a sculptural, blond hairdo.

“Totally in love with with you, and now I adore you!!!” the designer wrote about the rapper on Instagram. “Your talent, excellent taste, true honest beautiful personality and beauty !! Cardi you are brillant !!”

Just a casual walk. Pierre Suu / GC Images

She was also spotted wearing a gold hat by milliner Stephen Jones during a walk around Paris with her husband, Offset. She paired the headpiece with a gold-embellished Schiaparelli jacket.

She pulled out all the stops with this feathery ensemble. Richard Bord / WireImage

And the rapper put the red in red carpet during an event last week honoring Thierry Mugler. She sported a gorgeous crimson gown with a dramatic headdress.