Cardi B gave her peacock tattoo a makeover — see the new look!

Cardi B has become known for a fashion sense that's as vibrant and vivacious as her bubbly personality. She also has an extensive collection of piercings and tattoos that have become synonymous with her bold sense of style.

On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper showed off one of her famous tattoos: a huge peacock image on her right side that stretches from her waist down to her lower thigh. Now, it has been given a makeover that has made a big difference!

"So after 10 years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," Cardi captioned an image showing the before and after of her tattoo. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂. Thank you @jamie_schene."

Fans and followers seemed to really love the new look.

"MASTERPIECE SIS," commented one person.

Another added, "Always good for a touch up after a few years."

Who redid Cardi B's peacock tattoo?

Tattoo artist Jamie Schene added the bright details to the "Bodak Yellow" singer's tattoo that she's had for more than a decade. Not only did he brighten up the otherwise dull shading, he also added other eccentric details, including a hot pink butterfly, several new peacock feathers and gorgeous flowers.

Schene also posted the same side-by-side pic to his Instagram feed. He revealed that it took him "7 days in a row" to update the peacock tattoo, which he said was "no joke" of a project.

"You’re strength and determination is inspiring," he wrote to Cardi.

Later that same day, Cardi, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, posed for a full-body picture showing off the updated body art. The mom of one can be seen looking out a window crouched down, showing off her new ink with a fiery pink short pixie cut.

This week, she also decided to get three dermal piercings in her chest and one labret piercing below her lip, documenting every painful moment on her social media for her fans.