Cancer patient gets gorgeous pink makeover: 'She was ... kind of in shock'

She's still fighting cancer, but Scintilla Capalla feels like a million bucks thanks to a recent makeover.

Kansas City hairstylist Kat Collett gave the young woman a glam session earlier this month, and a photo of the gorgeous makeover went viral. But any newfound internet fame can't compare to the look on Capalla's face that day, Collett said.

❤️This is why I do what I do. Please read Scintilla's inspiring story. Her relentless drive to kick this darkness in the a$$, and her sweet soul. 💕 . . "I have relapsed stage three bone cancer since late December 2016 that started out as three major tumors in my left lung (and a part of my right lung), the middle of my spine, and a right leg muscle. Originally, I had bone cancer before in my right leg/femur back in 2011 when I was in high school that was cured for a while after almost my entire senior high school year by chemotherapy and a limb salvage surgery, which was cutting out my entire knee and part of my femur to be replace by an artificial internal prosthetic knee to at least avoid affecting such a drastic cosmetic change like amputation. I am on my sixth drug treatment to cure my disease and its changed my life drastically. Currently, I have gone down to just one tumor that takes up 40 percent of my left lung capacity so I often struggle with breathing, getting proper circulation to my head that usually results with weakness and fainting so severe that it has hindered me from being able to walk on my own even if it was just to the kitchen or bathroom, let alone, stop me from being able to work, finish nursing school, pursue my own hobbies but one of the biggest struggles for me was being isolated or staying connected with friends and family because of how often I was usually in pain, disorientation from my pain medication or side effects from just having cancer itself or extreme fatigue that it made it unsafe and terrifying to go anywhere without supervision. It made me feel very easily forgotten, useless and heartbreakingly isolated. Fortunately, I have been blessed to met such wonderful, compassionate, and understanding people who didn’t make me feel like such an outsider or so self-conscious of all the things cancer just took away from me, to be able to make some good changes that would help me cope more positively such as being chosen for this complete makeover my image by my friend Kat, whom I am eternally grateful for seeing me over probably a few thousands who wanted what I got. And for that, it gave me all the strength and hope to hold on."

"She loved it," Collett, 26, told TODAY Style. "She was shaking and was kind of in shock. She's never seen herself with a new, exciting color like that!"

"I'm almost in tears talking about it," Collett continued. "That moment I saw her look in the mirror and see her face light up..."

Scintilla Capalla, who has bone cancer, loved her new look.

For years, Capalla has wanted to experiment with her hair color, but she couldn't — she's been undergoing various treatments and dealing with related hair loss, so she felt any investment in her hair wouldn't be worth the cost, Collett explained. She was first diagnosed with bone cancer in 2011 and relapsed late last year, and she's currently doing chemotherapy.

Collett and Capalla met earlier this year at a photo shoot for a local clothing brand run by one of Collett's friends. Both women were there as models, and Collett offered to help out by doing the makeup. When she finished doing Capalla's makeup, she was shocked to see how much it affected the young woman.

Before: Capalla had always wanted to dye her hair, but due to side effects of chemotherapy, she felt it wasn't worth the investment.

"I had to grab tissues for her because she almost cried it all off," Collett said. "To see the spark in her face ... she could see the beauty I saw her."

A few months later, she reached out to see if Capalla would be interested in a complimentary makeover.

"I was like, 'Please let me do this for you,'" she said. "Please let me make you feel like a million bucks."

After: Capalla said she's 'eternally grateful' for the new look.

In a post shared on Collett's Instagram page, Capalla said she's "eternally grateful" and that the new look has given her "all the strength and hope to hold on."

Now Collett is determined to help other women like Capalla.

"Doing hair and makeup, that's what I feel is my God-given talent," she said. "But I know my true passion in life is giving back and helping people. So to see all that come together ... it's everything I ever could have dreamed of."

She plans to start offering complimentary makeovers to women in need on a monthly basis, and maybe more frequently in the future.

"I just want them to feel the most beautiful they possibly can," Collett said. "I truly do believe that everyone is beautiful and I just want them to see that."

