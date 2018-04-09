I finally found a pair of leggings that eliminates visible panty lines

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When it comes to clothing, I'm generally a creature of habit. Sure, I love buying clothes and get excited about new outfits, but I’ve also been known to choose a few staple items and wear them to death.

Up until recently, I wore the same pair of leggings for several years. While I have definitely got my money’s worth, I realized I needed a new pair. When I started my hunt for new leggings to obsess over, I came acrossVisakai’s High-Rise Fearless leggings.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Visakai leggings claim to eliminate visible panty lines — which I dread. So, I decided to give them the boyfriend test. In other words, I asked my beloved to take a good look at my behind to see if he detected any obvious VPL.

He had to look very closely and under just the right lighting to notice any kind of VPL. Even then, it was barely noticeable. When I looked in the mirror, I was also pretty impressed with the garment's ability to smooth things out. Most leggings fall short, so I decided the experiment was a success!

Usually, I like my leggings snug but not so tight that they cut off circulation. It seems simple, but many leggings just don’t strike the perfect balance. Lucky for me, the Visakai High-Rise Fearless leggings delivered.

Amazon

The minute I put them on, my midsection felt supported but not suffocated. I then noticed an ingenious interior drawstring at the waist, which will come in handy when the leggings inevitably loosen (over time, they all seem to). The high level of tummy coverage is another bonus. These leggings give actual shapewear a run for its money!

Visakai leggings also feature four layers of moisture-wicking material to help keep you cool, fresh and dry. The company's website says you get “the coverage of a thong built into our leggings.” So, underwear is optional.

I don't regularly go commando, so this was a first for me. The idea of wearing leggings sans undies kind of grossed me out, to be honest. Still, I gave it a go on two occasions: first, while lounging around at home, and second while working out on my stationary bike.

I won't lie and say I've been converted to the "no underwear" look, but on both occasions, the leggings did their job and kept me nice and cool. Even though I’m too traditional to continue wearing them sans undies, it’s nice to know the option exists. After all, you can't have visible panty lines without panties!

The Fearless Leggings cost $75 on Amazon, so I wouldn't call them cheap. But, considering the moisture-wicking technology and their versatility — they're comfy for workouts, but still classy enough to wear to a casual dinner or while running errands — they're definitely worth a try. They just might become your next workhorse pair of leggings.

Love leggings? Check out these other cute options!

Want your leggings to keep up with you all day? Try this pair. Its anti-odor fabric repels odors and inhibits bacterial growth.

Hidden control-top paneling helps smooth the tummy and hips in this versatile pair.