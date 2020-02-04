Camila Cabello's new bob haircut looks straight out of the Roaring '20s

Did Camila Cabello just make her boldest mane move yet?

That's what fans are wondering after the "Señorita" singer shared a photo of herself rocking a flirty bob.

The 22-year-old showed off the sassy style on Instagram and captioned the post, "here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon..."

Cabello is known for her long, wavy locks and we've never seen her with short strands, so the daring do definitely caught our eye. But we're not entirely sure if it's a wig or the real deal.

After all, it wouldn't be the first time the singer tried on a new look for a day. Last October, Cabello channeled her inner redhead for her "Liar" music video.

Cabello,who's in London filming the live-action remake of "Cinderella," also gave us a glimpse of what she'd look like with a bob last month when she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe.

Real or not, Cabello's darling bob looks super chic and we're loving how she pinned it back with an adorable barrette.

Shortly after sharing the photo, the singer posted a video of herself frolicking in a field and we were hoping to get a better look at her new do. Alas, she had it tucked away under a scarf!

See Camila Cabello's hair through the years:

Blond and blurry

The singer made fans do a double take last July when she experimented with a blond lob for a music video.

A little trim

Last summer, the singer trimmed some length off her ends and debuted this freshly cropped do.

Brunette beauty

Whether she's rocking a deep hue or bright highlights, Cabello is obviously fond of her brunette roots.

Curly hair, don't care

There's no doubt about it: The 22-year-old was blessed with perfectly curly hair that so many women crave.

Beautiful blowout

She often wears her hair in bombshell curls, but every so often, Cabello shows off her sleek side with a shiny blowout.

Hair accessory queen

Back in 2013, when Cabello was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, she wore a bow hair accessory. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Back in her early Fifth Harmony days, Cabello was pretty fond of hair accessories, especially perky bows.

Baby bangs

Cabello has always had a flair for fringe, but even she admits that her current cut looks a lot more professional than her childhood bangs.